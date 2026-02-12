NY Rangers news: Mike Sullivan put on notice about star prospect after Artemi Panarin trade

Parting ways with Artemi Panarin wasn’t an easy decision for the New York Rangers. Yet, it was the only realistic outcome for them in the 2025-26 NHL season. In return, the Los Angeles Kings gave up prospect Liam Greentree and a conditional third and round selection. It wasn’t a king’s ransom, but Mike Sullivan and the Rangers may now have an ace up their sleeve.

Greentree’s head coach on the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Greg Walters, definitely thinks so. Now, Mike Sullivan and the Rangers could face a trade threat from the New York Islanders on a former teammate of Panarin. Still, not everything is bad for the Blueshirts and Walters is now reminding New York of the talented forward it boasts in its ranks.

“There’s probably not a better shooter in the Ontario Hockey League than Liam Greentree, we’re lucky to have him,” Walters said, hinting at the kind of talent the Rangers could use going forward in the 2025-26 NHL season, via SNY.

Reading between the lines

Walters and the Spitfires would love to have Greentree forever, but they know—sooner or later—he will be off to New York City and the NHL. When that day comes, Walters is setting the record straight, reminding Sullivan to take advantage of a player of Greentree’s caliber. However, developing young players with potential has been the Blueshirts’ Achilles’ heel as of late.

With the former 26th overall pick in 2024, New York has a shot at redemption and to quiet that narrative. After Walters’ bold statement on Greentree, the underlying message to the Rangers seems clear: “This kid can be great—don’t let this opportunity go down the drain.”

Comparison to fellow Blueshirt

While Greentree has yet to make his NHL debut, the Rangers are excited about his acquisition. With Sullivan and New York revealing their interest in developing the promising talent on their prospects pool, there’s a scenario in which Greentree plays in Madison Square Garden before the 2025-26 season comes to an end. If that occurs, Greentree could share the ice with a player he has drawn comparisons to: Will Cuylle.

“There’s a connection there with Liam and Will,” Walters said. “I feel like they have very similar skillsets, to be honest, both big guys who play physical and can score some goals.” Cuylle, too, played for Windsor before heading to the NHL.

Greentree’s numbers

Still, that is looking ahead. As things stand, the Spitfires will boast Greentree for a while, and he will keep putting up impressive numbers in the OHL. So far, Greentree has registered 48 points (24 goals and 24 assists) in 36 games.

Last season, he finished second in scoring for the Spitfires with 119 points. With Sullivan’s Rangers struggling mightily to score in bunches and with consistency, Greentree could be part of the solution.

