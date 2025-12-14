CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are trying to make the playoffs in something which seemed very unlikely just a month ago. However, thanks to an impressive offense led by Dak Prescott, there is still hope.

Despite a recent tough defeat against the Detroit Lions, the Cowboys can still win the NFC East because the Philadelphia Eagles have suffered an incredible downfall with three consecutive losses.

If the Cowboys win out and the Eagles lose two of their four remaining games, the division title would go to Jerry Jones’ team. That is why CeeDee Lamb’s status for the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is crucial.

Is CeeDee Lamb playing for Cowboys vs Vikings?

CeeDee Lamb is expected to play for the Cowboys against the Vikings after the wide receiver cleared the concussion protocol. The extra days of rest were key in allowing the star to recover in time.

What happened to CeeDee Lamb?

CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions when he jumped to try to catch a pass and, as he came down, his head slammed into the turf. Although the player wanted to return at that moment, the medical staff did not clear him.

