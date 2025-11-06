Dolphins send clear message to Tua Tagovailoa’s key weapon for next seasons

The Miami Dolphins did some moves this week in the trade deadline. However, one key Tua Tagovailoa weapon didn’t leave the team. After that, the team explained why it didn’t trade such an impactful player.

Jaylen Waddle was rumored to be on the market. However, Cameron Wolfe reported that the Dolphins wanted a “Quinnen Williams or Sauce Gardner type return” for the wideout. No team was willing to give that much, and there was a reason why the Dolphins had this high of a price.

Wolfe also reported, “The Dolphins view Waddle as a part of their future, whether that includes the current Tua/Mike McDaniel quarterback-coach combination or not.” Whether the coach or quarterback remain, Waddle is viewed as a big asset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaylen Waddle is an excellent receiver

The former Alabama wideout is clearly a talented player. Also, at just 26 years old, Waddle has too many good years ahead of him. In his four previous seasons, Waddle has surpassed the 1,000-yard treshold three times. In 2024, he played 15 games and had 744 yards. He has 25 career touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

He is very speedy and has good routes. Waddle is a very good receiver in many aspects of the game. Hence, it’s not incomprehensible for the Dolphins to want to keep him. However, all things have a price but Waddle’s is very expensive.

Advertisement

see also Dolphins receive intriguing message from Tua Tagovailoa about his job security

The Dolphins don’t even know who their HC/QB duo will be

The Dolphins already fired GM Chris Grier. They also said head coach Mike McDaniel would stay at least until the end of the season. However, there are no certainties that he will stay beyond that.

Advertisement

As for Tua, there are no guarantees that he is the quarterback that the Dolphins want for the future, as he has been underwhelming for quite some time now. Hence, it can be an all-out rebuild in 2026 for the team.