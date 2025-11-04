NFL insider reveals why no team traded for Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle despite rumors

Jaylen Waddle was rumored to be traded from the Miami Dolphins, but it ultimately didn’t happen — and an NFL insider has now revealed the reason behind it.

On Tuesday at 4 PM ET, the 2025 NFL trade deadline closed. Many teams made several moves, yet the Dolphins were not as active as many thought they would be.

Miami had in Jaylen Waddle a key asset to trade. Nevertheless, Jordan Schultz has reported that the cost of the wide receiver was too high for all clubs interested in him.

Report: Dolphins placed high price tag on Jaylen Waddle that prevented his trade

As the Dolphins are not enjoying a great 2025 NFL season, many thought the AFC East club would become an active seller at the trade deadline. However, they didn’t make too many roster changes.

Besides the departure of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins didn’t make any other blockbuster trades. Everyone was waiting for news on Jaylen Waddle, but Miami decided to keep the star wide receiver.

According to reports before the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Dolphins were listening to offers for Waddle. Schultz revealed that the Broncos and other teams inquired about the wideout, but Miami’s asking price was too high for them.

Details of the asking price have not been revealed yet. However, with Waddle being the best wide receiver the Dolphins currently have in healthy condition, a first-round pick may have been what Miami was targeting for him.

The rebuild has already started for the Dolphins

A few days ago, the Dolphins announced the departure of GM Chris Grier by mutual agreement. The club is set to decide on Mike McDaniel’s future at the end of the season, but Grier’s exit has marked the start of their long-awaited rebuild.

Miami has not been the contender everyone expected it to be in recent years. The rebuild has already started, but it will be key for them to have a great free agency and 2026 NFL Draft in order to compete next season.

