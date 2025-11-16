Is Jordan Love injured? What happened to the Packers QB and why he missed part of the game vs Giants today

The Green Bay Packers had to deploy backup quarterback Malik Willis under center for a while in their Week 11 game. Why did Jordan Love, the starting signal-caller, missed snaps against the New York Giants?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love received a hit and injured his left shoulder. He was evaluated by the medical team and the Packers listed him questionable to return. As of now, Love is back in the field trying to shake off the pain.

Willis is undefeated as a Packer, going 2-0 last season. However, he is a very different quarterback than Love. Hence, the playing style changes a bit, despite using the same playbook. Now that Love is back, so the Packers will stay with their usual rhythm against the Giants.

Advertisement

Jordan Love already suffered a shoulder injury

Back in 2021, when he was still the team’s backup, Love suffered an ‘unspecified’ shoulder injury during the preseason. However, just as it happened now, it wasn’t as serious. Also, he was the backup back then, so it wasn’t as dramatic.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Love suffered the blow during an open play tackle this time. The impact had him shook as it was straight to the shoulder at full speed. Shoulder injuries are tricky since they just bother pretty much any move the quarterback does.

see also Josh Jacobs injured: Green Bay Packers’ RB depth chart for Jordan Love

The Packers are an up-and-down team

The Packers are a team that exemplify exactly what Jordan Love portrays as a quarterback. They enjoy the highest of highs and then go to the lowest of lows. That is no way to find success. It all depends on what the quarterback offers on a given day and that marks either the ceiling or the floor of the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this up-and-down form, questions have risen for not only Love, but also head coach Matt LaFleur, who might be coaching for his job this season. If the Packers continue to play up and down the competition, there is just no way he stays much longer on the team.