Josh Jacobs injured: Green Bay Packers’ RB depth chart for Jordan Love

Both Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs had to exit the Green Bay Packers' Week 11 game against the New York Giants, changing the situation for the offense on Sunday.

By Martín O’donnell

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesJordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

When it rains, it pours. If not, just look at the Green Bay Packers, who saw both starting quarterback Jordan Love and starting running back Josh Jacobs exit the game against the New York Giants due to injury.

This situation forced the Packers to briefly turn to backup quarterback Malik Willis, whereas Jacobs‘ workload had to be split on the remaining running backs on the active roster: Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks. MarShawn Lloyd, fourth on the Packers’ RB depth chart, is out on Injured Reserve.

Fortunately, Love‘s exit didn’t last long. After being treated in the locker room, the former first-round pick returned to the game as his shoulder injury wasn’t significant enough to rule him out. Jacobs, on the other hand, has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Packers schedule: What are the next games for Love and Co.?

Following their Week 11 road matchup against the Giants, the Packers will return home to welcome division rivals Minnesota Vikings to Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 23.

Josh Jacobs running

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers.

Only four days later, another NFC North showdown will be waiting for Love and company as they play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The battle for the division title will continue in Week 13, when the Packers host the Chicago Bears, a game followed by a road fixture against the Denver Broncos before paying a visit to the Windy City for another matchup against the Bears.

Is Jordan Love injured? What happened to the Packers QB and why he missed part of the game vs Giants today

The final two games could define the Packers’ seeding, hosting the Baltimore Ravens before visiting division rivals Minnesota Vikings on the road. Needless to say, counting on Jacobs for this demanding stretch of games would be huge for Love’s offense.

