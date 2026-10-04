Is Ladd McConkey playing today for Chargers vs Seahawks in 2026 NFL Week 4?

Desperate for a win, the Los Angeles Chargers travel north to take on the Seattle Seahawks but are uncertain whether star wide receiver Ladd McConkey will play in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Searching for their first win of the year over the reigning Super Bowl LX champions, the Bolts have yet to learn if Ladd McConkey will play or not.

Entering Week 4 of the NFL at Lumen Field, the Chargers will need all hands on deck to pull off an improbable win over the Seahawks. Thus, the fact that McConkey (foot) is still listed as questionable is far from ideal. However, reports are pointing in the right direction, and Justin Herbert may have his favorite weapon available in the Emerald City.

“Ladd McConkey is likely to play today after battling a foot injury all week,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on his X account. “McConkey recently fought through a rib injury, and this is not considered as serious.”

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McConkey’s stats in 2026

So far in the 2026 NFL season, McConkey has played in all three games for Los Angeles. He’s been Herbert’s number-one weapon and the leading receiver for the Bolts, though it hasn’t amounted to much as the Chargers started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2017.

Ladd McConkey #15 of the Chargers.

McConkey tallies 12 receptions (15 targets) for 183 yards and a touchdown. If he can’t play against the Seahawks, the die may be cast for the Chargers, who are already staring at a steep climb in the Emerald City.

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Though still questionable, all signs indicate McConkey will suit up for the Bolts against the Hawks, and his fantasy football prjections show just that. According to ESPN’s app, the wide receiver out of Georgia is projected to put up 11.75 points (PPR) against Seattle. So far, he’s had 19.2, 6.5, and 10.6 points in the first three weeks, respectively.

Players who could be in for bigger roles

Tre’ Harris proved to be the next-best option for the Bolts when McConkey isn’t available, and he may remain that way against the Seahawks’ elite defense. In fact, Harris has had more targets than McConkey in 2026 (17), but he’s made less out of them, catching 10 for 149 yards.

Pass-catchers like Oronde Gadsen and Quentin Johnson are two options offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would like to get more involved, but they are off to slow starts in 2026.

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Key takeaways