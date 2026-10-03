Seahawks confirm Jadarian Price injury update ahead of game vs Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have suffered a major blow to their running back room ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie running back Jadarian Price is being placed on injured reserve because of a chest injury he aggravated during practice this week, according to the latest report.

Price initially suffered the injury during Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals but was able to return and play against Washington in Week 3. However, he aggravated the issue during Wednesday’s practice and subsequently missed Thursday and Friday, leading the Seahawks to make the decision to place him on injured reserve.

The move means Price will miss at least four games, creating a significant problem for Seattle’s backfield. The Seahawks are already without Zach Charbonnet, who has returned to practice but remains ineligible to play this week while recovering from a torn ACL.

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With both Price and Charbonnet unavailable against the Chargers, Seattle will have to rely heavily on Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. The two running backs are now in position to handle the majority of the workload in a backfield that has suddenly lost its top options.

Wilson is expected to receive the biggest share of the carries after already playing an important role in Seattle’s offense this season. Holani should also see an increased workload, although he has been dealing with a rib injury and was limited throughout the week before being cleared without a game designation.

The situation leaves Seattle without its preferred combination of Price and Charbonnet. Price had been expected to play a significant role as the team’s first-round pick, while Charbonnet remains on the physically unable to perform list and cannot return until Week 5 at the earliest.

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The timing is particularly difficult because the Seahawks are coming off their first loss of the season and now face a Chargers defense that will test an inexperienced running back rotation. Seattle will need Wilson and Holani to provide enough production to keep the ground game functional and prevent the offense from becoming too dependent on the passing game.

For now, the Seahawks’ backfield belongs to Wilson and Holani. With Price heading to injured reserve and Charbonnet still unavailable, Seattle will have to find a way to navigate a difficult stretch at running back until reinforcements become available.

Key takeaways

Jadarian Price is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating a chest injury.

is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating a chest injury. The roster move requires the rookie running back to miss at least four games .

. Zach Charbonnet remains sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL.