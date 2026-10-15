Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. receives positive injury update ahead of Week 6 vs Bears

Houston Texans quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is reportedly in great position to suit up for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a tough loss 23-30 against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, and they already have their sights set on Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, expecting the presence of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix took all the first-team reps at practice and told reporters he made every throw while his ribs continued to improve. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi shared the quarterback’s update on X, formerly Twitter, following the Falcons’ practice in Flowery Branch: “Penix says he’s good to play. #Falcons”

The Falcons’ third-year quarterback injured his ribs late in regulation during a 30-23 Week 5 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, putting his status for Week 6 in question. However, everything points toward the issue being nothing to worry about.

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What happened to Penix

Tavius Robinson sacked him with about 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and Penix briefly returned before the pain worsened while he cooled down on the sideline.

Michael Penix Jr. quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons

Backup Tua Tagovailoa handled overtime and threw the game-ending interception after the Ravens scored. Penix finished 19 of 32 for 240 yards and one touchdown before exiting.

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The 26-year-old has completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception across three starts this NFL season. He missed Atlanta’s first two games while recovering from a 2025 ACL tear.

The Falcons are 2-3 entering Sunday’s home matchup against the Bears, who sit at 3-2. Penix’s return would give Atlanta continuity under center as the squad tries to rebound from consecutive losses and stabilize its offense.

Key takeaways

All first-team reps at practice were taken by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

at practice were taken by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. A 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore resulted in Michael Penix Jr.’s rib injury.

to Baltimore resulted in Michael Penix Jr.’s rib injury. Backup Tua Tagovailoa handled overtime for the Atlanta Falcons after Michael Penix Jr. exited.