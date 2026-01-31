MLB Rumors: Phillies could make final outfield move amid Nick Castellanos uncertainty

The Philadelphia Phillies have been reshaping their outfield all offseason, blending youth and veteran presence to solidify a unit that struggled last year. With Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and Justin Crawford already positioned in the mix, the team still appears open to one final adjustment.

The goal is to add a piece capable of providing offensive punch while strengthening defensive coverage in right field. MLB.com’s Paul Casella hinted that Nick Castellanos could be on the move as part of that effort.

“Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal, García is expected to take over in right field for Castellanos, who is expected to be moved before the season. Similar to the Kepler signing a year ago, the Phillies are hoping García can bounce back from a down year offensively — though this is different in a couple of ways.” Casella reported.

He also added, “For one, García still provided some pop, hitting 19 homers in 135 games for the Rangers. He’s averaged 28 homers and 91 RBIs in his five big league seasons. Secondly, his defense in right field — particularly his strong arm — should be a marked improvement over Castellanos.”

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Phillies breaks his bat. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Could Castellanos’ trade happen before spring training?

Todd Zolecki of The Phillies Show explained that moving Castellanos may not be easy. “I’ve been trying to check around seeing if anyone was interested in Nick Castellanos. I couldn’t find anybody, I’ve heard people say, ‘I’m not interested at any price in Nick Castellanos.’ They mention the defense is a big reason why.“

He added, “Another person I talked to said if Nick is traded at all, it’ll happen much later in the offseason, when every other option falls off the board, maybe the last team standing that still needs a right-handed bat might want to make a trade with the Phillies.”

The reality is that with Castellanos’ $20 million expiring contract and no guaranteed role, Philadelphia may have to eat part of his salary to facilitate a trade.

Even with the outfield largely set, the Phillies appear willing to explore opportunities to improve the unit before the season begins. If a trade occurs, it would likely balance both financial considerations and on-field needs, ensuring García or another addition can fill the gap left by Castellanos.