49ers legend Joe Montana reveals why he is supporting the Seahawks to win Super Bowl LX

The San Francisco 49ers reached the NFL Divisional Round, where they were overwhelmed by the Seattle Seahawks in a 41–9 loss. Now, with Seattle on the verge of playing in Super Bowl LX, most 49ers fans would be expected to root against a division rival. However, franchise legend Joe Montana publicly took a different stance, showing support for the Seahawks’ quarterback instead of focusing on team allegiances.

49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana explained why he was rooting for Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. “Heck yeah. I’m all for Sam Darnold,” Montana said Tuesday on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. His comments quickly drew attention across the league, given the historic rivalry between the franchises and Montana’s iconic status in San Francisco.

“The things that he’s been through, the places that he’s played, the games that he’s won, even here in San Francisco before he got to Minnesota, like c’mon,” Montana said. “I saw a stat that he won 28 games with the last two teams he was with. He’s now getting another chance here and he’s doing the same thing. I’m pulling for him. I’m an NFC guy most of the time anyway, but I’m all about Sam. He’s a good guy, a good player. I’m happy for him.”

It is worth remembering that Darnold spent the 2023 season with the 49ers as Brock Purdy’s backup. His brief tenure in San Francisco opened the door to a new opportunity in Minnesota, where he became the Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2024 and led the franchise to a 14–3 record. He later earned a similar chance in Seattle, guiding the Seahawks to Super Bowl LX, where they were set to face the New England Patriots.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

How Darnold arrived in Seattle

On March 13, 2025, the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders for a third-round draft pick. That same day, Seattle signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract, signaling a clear shift in direction at the position.

Darnold was coming off a remarkable season in which he led the Vikings to a 14–3 record. Like Smith, Darnold had once been labeled a draft disappointment during his time with the Jets, but he proved his resurgence was no fluke by delivering another 14–3 campaign with Seattle the following year.

He completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions that season. Darnold guided the Seahawks to a first-round playoff bye and their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015 with postseason victories over the 49ers and the Rams, solidifying one of the most notable turnaround stories in recent NFL history.