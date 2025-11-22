Shedeur Sanders has gone through a roller coaster during his first months in the NFL. A few months ago, the rookie was projected as a possible first-round pick, with rumors pointing to teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers being interested in drafting him. However, that didn’t happen.

Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns made a very surprising move by selecting him, considering that they had already chosen Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

During training camp and preseason, Shedeur started as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel. As the weeks went by, Flacco and Pickett were traded and, halfway through the season, Deion Sanders’ son suddenly became the official backup quarterback.

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for Cleveland Browns?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns against the Raiders because Dillon Gabriel is still in the concussion protocol. It’s important to remember that he already made his debut in the second half during the loss to the Ravens, but he had never received the opportunity to play as starter.

How much money is Shedeur Sanders making as Browns quarterback?

Because he was not a top pick in the 2025 draft, Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Browns. He will make $1.15 million dollars per season. In a comparison showing the impact of his fall down the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart, who was a first-round pick, signed a four-year, $17 million deal with the Giants.

