Shedeur Sanders sounded overly confident in his first press conference after being officially named the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns by head coach Kevin Stefanski. With no NFL experience, the rookie insists that he is the future of the franchise.

“I know our fans have a lot of expectations and hope. I would be doing a disservice to myself and a disservice to the organization if I didn’t feel like I am the guy. I did everything I need to. I’m doing everything I need to prepare to be the best version of myself as possible. With the circumstances, everything got to be sped up and that’s great. You know, I like pressure in life. I’m just excited for everything. So, I feel like I’m the guy. I know I’m the guy, but, you just have to be able to see. The game got to speak.”

Sanders would be the 42nd starting quarterback for the Browns since the team returned to Cleveland in 1999. For more than two decades, the franchise has not found the man who can take them to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is starting quarterback for Browns?

Shedeur Sanders is the starting quarterback for the Browns after several months during which he was behind names like Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

“Mentally, emotionally, I’m in a great place overall. In life there’s always going to be adversity. Things aren’t always going to go, you know, as planned, but I would say I’m prepared for everything. Will there be mistakes? Of course. But it won’t be as many mistakes. We’re trying to minimize those most possible.”

Advertisement

Sanders made his debut last week in the second half of the loss against the Ravens after Gabriel entered the concussion protocol. His performance was poor, with just 47 passing yards and one interception.

Advertisement