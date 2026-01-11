Why is Lane Johnson not playing today for Eagles vs 49ers in Wild Card of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Lane Johnson is not playing today for the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. A very tough blow for the defending Super Bowl champions. Mike Garafolo confirmed why he is not available.

“Eagles RT Lane Johnson (foot) is inactive for today’s Wild Card game against the 49ers, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. He looked good in spurts this week but not enough to play today.”

Last year, the offensive line was key in their postseason run that ended with that historic championship, defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Johnson’s absence complicates everything.

Will Lane Johnson return for a Super Bowl run with Eagles?

Lane Johnson could return next week with the Eagles if they manage to get a victory over the 49ers. In fact, in recent days, it was expected that the player would be ready for the Wild Card round.

Who is out for 49ers vs Eagles?

Lane Johnson is out for the game between the 49ers and the Eagles and, in a huge development for San Francisco, Trent Williams would be available to protect quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 49ers have Isaac Guerendo, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins, Kevin Givens, Dee Winters, Luke Gifford, and Chase Lucas listed as inactive. In addition, Nick Bosa has been out for months due to injury, and Brandon Aiyuk is also not with the team.