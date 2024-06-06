Justin Jefferson recently signed a new contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, but he nearly left them for a Super Bowl 2025 contender.

Justin Jefferson recently became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. However, prior to his contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, there was a Super Bowl 2025 contender very interested in trading for him.

It is known that Justin Jefferson is probably the best wide receiver in the league nowadays. He has been a remarkable asset for the Vikings since his arrival in 2020, which is why everyone wanted to sign him this offseason.

Several teams inquired about Justin Jefferson as the Vikings hesitated on a new contract. Minnesota didn’t want to trade him, but an attractive offer could have made them reconsider.

Super Bowl 2025 contenders wanted to acquire Justin Jefferson this offseason

Justin Jefferson has finally secured the contract extension he’s sought for years. The wideout, fully cognizant of his value, pursued a new deal that adequately compensated him.

Fortunately for Jefferson, the Vikings granted him the sought-after deal this week. The former 22nd overall pick inked a lucrative 4-year, $140 million contract, with $110 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $35 million.

Nevertheless, getting that contract was not easy at all. The Vikings waited a long time to sign him, which is why several teams were interested in trading for him, including a Super Bowl 2025 contender.

ESPN reported that the San Francisco 49ers contacted the Vikings to gauge their interest in trading Justin Jefferson. Yet, the NFC West team wasn’t alone in attempting to entice Minnesota to part with the talented wideout.

Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings – NFL 2023

“There were teams that reached out,” NFL Insider Adam Schefter said. “The New York Jets reached out about Justin Jefferson. The Indianapolis Colts reached out about Justin Jefferson. The San Francisco 49ers reached out about Justin Jefferson.”

Why would the 49ers try to trade for Justin Jefferson?

The San Francisco 49ers, considered favorites for the upcoming Super Bowl, are determined to assemble the strongest team in the league. Naturally, acquiring Justin Jefferson would have further enhanced their prospects.

Currently, the 49ers rely on Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk as their primary wide receivers. However, indications suggest that the team may not be fully committed to them, given the absence of contract extensions and reports of their availability on the trading block.