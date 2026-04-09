Jaguars GM James Gladstone provides update on Travis Hunter’s limited status ahead of offseason workouts

Travis Hunter is a very intriguing figure within the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. Recovering from a knee injury, the general manager of the team, James Gladstone, has given a clear update as the offseason workouts begin.

Per Alessandra Pontbriand of WJXT4, Gladstone assured Hunter “will be a limited participant” throughout the offseason workouts. Hunter suffered a season-ending LCL injury during a practice on October 30.

The Jaguars’ running back room is settled trusting Bhayshul Tuten. However, Hunter is different, as he can play wideout and cornerback. He covers two positions and in both offense and defense.

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Travis Hunter is trending towards one side of the football

While he had 67% of the snaps played on offense to just 36% on defense, the fact is Hunter was way more effective as a cornerback according to metrics. Also, there’s been rumors that Liam Coen, head coach of the team, is trending towards giving him more of a defensive output.

Travis Hunter ELITE footwork at both corner and receiver 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/8o7jobWT9u — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) March 29, 2026

Having wideouts like Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington also makes the decision easier. The Jaguars have depth, while the scenario is not alike on the corners. Hunter will be undoubtedly a CB1 if fully dedicated to defense.

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Hunter is a boom-or-bust player

Being such a talked-about prospect, coming from Colorado, trained by Deion Sanders, and being a Shedeur Sanders teammate with big personality, Hunter has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

His first season was underwhelming, and then he suffered the injury. Hence, now the pressure is even bigger. He was a second overall pick after all, plenty of hype was around him. He either delivers, or his career might spiral down.