Jaguars add former Super Bowl champion to Coen’s staff to help Trevor Lawrence ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Times of change are upon the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they aim to regain their best form in the NFL and begin competing on equal terms with the league’s elite. With the arrival of Liam Coen, new members are joining his staff to help Trevor Lawrence become a serious contender in the AFC South. This time, a former Super Bowl champion arrives to lend his experience to the team.

Shane Waldron, who brings extensive experience as an offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, has been named the new Passing Game Coordinator on Liam Coen’s staff.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who, via his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter, reported Waldron’s arrival to Trevor Lawrence‘s team.

“Jaguars hired former Bears OC Shane Waldron as their pass game coordinator,” the journalist stated.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Throughout his career, Waldron has held this role twice, both times with the Los Angeles Rams: first in 2018 and again in 2020. Gradually, the Jaguars are strengthening their coaching staff, which has serious intentions of building a competitive roster for the upcoming NFL season.

Waldron knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl

The Jaguars are aiming to be that team that surprises and makes it to the coveted Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. It’s no coincidence that Waldron’s addition to Liam Coen’s staff is tied to this, as he has earned two Super Bowl titles throughout his career.

Both titles came with Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots, first in 2004, and then again the following year, securing his second consecutive championship. At that time, Shane Waldron was working as an Operations Assistant in Foxboro.

His first ring came in Super Bowl XXXVIII with a victory over the Carolina Panthers, while his second came in Super Bowl XXXIX, after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game.

