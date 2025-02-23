NFL News: Trevor Lawrence receives important message from Jaguars about his future

When things aren’t working, changes are inevitable. The Jacksonville Jaguars know this well, as they prepare for a new season in the NFL with fresh faces and one clear goal: to be a competitive team. The franchise has unwavering faith in Trevor Lawrence’s talent, which is why they sent him a clear message heading into the offseason.

The newly appointed Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Tony Boselli, joined the franchise just weeks ago and quickly made himself available to the team to build a competitive roster with serious championship aspirations.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the former Jaguars player from 1995 to 2001 and five-time Pro Bowler delivered a strong message about what the franchise expects regarding Trevor Lawrence’s development in the short term.

“You’ve got to get the head coach right, you’ve got to get the quarterback right,” Boselli said. “We believe that we have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. I’ll pound the table for that one.”

Former NFL player Tony Boselli is seen on the field prior to a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

“This is going to be his third head coach, and all the different systems and everything else,” Boselli also added. “You can’t do that. You’ve got to help a quarterback have consistency and build with him, and build it around him.”

The goal of strengthening the Jaguars’ offensive line

Naturally, the arrival of Liam Coen as head coach of the Jaguars brings a sense of hope and renewal. One of the main focuses will be to surround Trevor Lawrence with the right support, allowing him to develop his game in the best possible way and unlock his full potential.

Tony Boselli, in addition to reaffirming all the support and confidence they have in the former Clemson player, expressed both his and Liam Coen’s intention to strengthen the offensive line in the best possible way.

“We talked about Trevor, obviously, and the quarterback, but his main focus is the offensive line,” Boselli said. “Line of scrimmage. He says, ‘Listen, we have to get the O-line right. If you can’t control the line of scrimmage, if you can’t run it, and you can’t protect, you can’t win.’”

Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on as he is introduced to the media at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025.

Lawrence’s numbers since entering the NFL

Since his arrival from the Clemson Tigers to the NFL, high expectations surrounded Trevor Lawrence and how far he could take the franchise in any given season. His most recent experience was hampered by injuries, including a severe concussion, which prevented him from fully showcasing his talent.

Over his four years with the Florida franchise, the talented quarterback has completed 63.3% of his passes for 13,815 yards and 69 touchdowns with 46 interceptions in 60 games.

This year, all eyes are on improving not only his personal stats but also the team’s overall performance. The ultimate goal remains the same: to take the Jaguars to a Super Bowl.