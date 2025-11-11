Jaguars receive strong warning from Liam Coen after tough loss to Texans

Week 10 of the NFL delivered a thrilling matchup between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams eyeing a wild card spot in the AFC. Liam Coen’s squad seemed to have the game in the bag, but an impressive comeback by the home team left the Jags empty-handed.

It was a tough blow, no doubt about it. Having victory within reach with a 19-point lead and squandering it in the blink of an eye can be a harsh setback. That’s why Coen knows it’s time to bounce back quickly and keep looking forward.

“We can’t relive the moment,” the HC said, via the team’s website. “We can’t change anything about the outcome of yesterday. It sucks, it’s brutal. But this is the NFL. The real adversity, the real response to gut wrenching, tough losses like this. Everything is in front of us. We have every opportunity to go win this week. That’s all that matters.

“We’ve got to win this week. When the players get back in the building, we are preparing for another opponent. We have to get this tape fixed and corrected and moved on, but I’m not worried about losing the team by any means.”

Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Turn the page

Liam Coen’s comments on the Jaguars’ tough loss last weekend were met with agreement from his players. Arik Armstead nodded in support of his head coach’s words, acknowledging that it’s time to turn the page and quickly focus on the upcoming game against the Chargers.

“Whether you like it or not, we have another game coming up here in six days,” Armstead said of the Jaguars’ game on Sunday. “Lingering about what happened this last game isn’t going to do anything for the Chargers.

“You learn from your mistakes. You get things cleaned up and then you move on. We’re still in a very good position, with our season ahead of us. You turn the page and get back to work.”

Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans is sacked by Arik Armstead.

Bounce back quickly

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set for a pivotal three-game run that will test their AFC South standing. It begins with a challenging home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following that, the Jaguars hit the road for back-to-back divisional contests: first, a West Coast trip to face the Arizona Cardinals, and then a critical AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans. Securing wins in this stretch, particularly the divisional contest, is essential for Jacksonville to maintain its grip on the division lead.