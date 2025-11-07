The Jacksonville Jaguars have found a new home. After announcing their plans for a new stadium, the team has also clarified where Trevor Lawrence and company will play in 2027.

In recent years, the Jaguars revealed their intention to renovate their stadium — a $2 billion project that will essentially build a brand-new home. However, during construction, the team will need a temporary venue.

The Jaguars have reportedly chosen Orlando as their home city for the 2027 NFL season. The front office expects to be away from Jacksonville for only one year, though renovation timelines can often be unpredictable.

Where will the Jaguars play while their stadium is being renovated?

According to Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel, the Jaguars have selected Camping World Stadium in Orlando as their temporary home for the 2027 season while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.

“As far as the league is concerned, I don’t know that they put as much of a priority on this as we would like them to,” team president Mark Lamping told Mike Bianchi. “We wish the time frame would be earlier, but that’s because our fans want to know and the people in Orlando want to know.”

The proposal is still subject to league approval — and that’s where things could get complicated. The Jaguars have played several games in London in recent years, and some rumors suggest that the team could also consider staging part of the 2027 season in Europe.

