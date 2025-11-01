Raiders’ Pete Carroll gives big endorsement to Jaguars’ HC Liam Coen ahead of their clash in Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Pete Carroll need to wake up after a bad first half of the season. Coming off their bye, they play another team that is coming off a rest in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Being the most experienced coach in the NFL, Pete Carroll’s words about Liam Coen are something to really consider.

“He’s got all of the good stuff that’s going around the league,” Carroll said to the media. “The tree [Sean McVay] that he comes from is really the one I respect the most, in terms of innovation and creativity and really good fundamental aspects of their offense.” Those are big words coming out of one of football’s greatest coaches ever.

Sean McVay made a name for himself for being hugely innovator and becoming the youngest NFL coach in his time. Coen is now one of the latest guys from the McVay tree to become a head coach.

How is Coen doing in the Jags?

It was a big start for Coen in Jacksonville. The Jags started 4-1 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs included. However, then they lost consecutive games against the Seahawks and the Rams where the offense scored a combined 19 points.

Head Coach Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars

However, Coen has shown promise and character fit enough to become a very good head coach. Also, he has revived the career of running back Travis Etienne. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still not showing his potential but at least the team is winning.

What are other head coaches that come from the McVay tree?

Three other McVay’s offensive assistants are current head coaches in the NFL. Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell are doing terrific jobs in their respective teams. Not only that, both could be considered top 10 head coaches in the league.

However, the other is Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals. The difference is that Taylor is in the hot seat and has been questioned plentily. Having said that, Taylor is the only one that has gone to a Super Bowl, though in a losing effort.