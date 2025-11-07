Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen get hit as key weapon will be out for Jaguars vs Texans

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen have been frustrated with one thing this season: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers getting injured. Well, as they prepare to face the Houston Texans, one more wideout will be nursing another injury and not playing.

After missing three straight practices with an ankle injury, the team officially ruled him out for Week 10’s game versus the Houston Texans. This will be the first time in 2025 where the Jags don’t have their most talented receiver.

Travis Hunter is also sidelined, so literally the two-best wide receivers of the team are out of commission. The Jaguars also lead the NFL in dropped pases. It’s a huge problem on the team.

Brian Thomas Jr. has struggled this season

Brian Thomas Jr. had such an incredible rookie season that this year the expectations were sky-high. However, the LSU product has not lived up to that during his second year. You could say he is going through the infamous ‘sophomore slump‘ and his chemistry with Trevor Lawrence has diminished.

Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thomas has 30 receptions in 60 targets, for 420 yards and just one touchdown. He also has nine drops already. In comparison, he had 65.4% catch rate instead of 50%, he had 1,282 yards and ten touchdowns. As a matter of fact, he also had seven drops in all season, so he already surpassed this number in just eight games this season. Liam Coen is not happy with those struggles.

Who can step up for the Jaguars?

Newly-arrived Jakobi Meyers will slide right into it and he is a very good wide receiver, however he barely knows the playbook. Also, Parker Washington has been surging as a big weapon amid all the injuries.

Washington has 19 targets in the last two games. He’s caught 12 receptions for 142 yards in those two games. He is likely to have another big games against a tough defense like Houston’s.