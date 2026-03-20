Seahawks at risk of losing receiver due to Jaguars submitting offer sheet to join Trevor Lawrence

The Seattle Seahawks must act rapidly if they don’t want to lose a receiver to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In fact, Trevor Lawrence could have a sleeper weapon now, if his team manages to make all this work after submitting an offer sheet.

Jake Bobo is a restricted free agent, which means that the Seahawks have the opportunity to match the Jaguars offer (unknown at the moment) to keep him on the roster. They have five days to match it.

If Seattle decides to match it, it’s the same terms that the Jaguars offer. Bobo is a very good receiver, though it has been underutilized by the Seahawks so far in his career. Still, he is a very talented receiver that could thrive with Trevor Lawrence as quarterback.

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Bobo came from nothing

Bobo was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2023 and stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 207 pounds. He is also a big-time blocker on offense. Bobo is great in the red zone, and that’s why the Jaguars are looking into him.

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Bobo has played 45 games, catching 34 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He has quite a high potential, and Jacksonville might want to exploit those talents. Now it’s time to see if the Seahawks will allow him to leave.

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see also Jaguars GM clears the air on Brian Thomas Jr. amid trade rumors

The Jaguars have moved a lot of names

The Jaguars signed running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. but saw how Travis Etienne left the team. The tight ends also moved as Quintin Morris and Johnny Mundt also left the roster. However, the wide receiving corp is very good. They have Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter.

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