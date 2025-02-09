Jalen Hurts delivers a clear message following Eagles’ dominant Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs

Trending topics:
The Philadelphia Eagles were superior in every aspect of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jalen Hurts' message was one of the most honest ever heard from a champion.

By Richard Tovar

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jalen Hurts did everything right for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, in what was one of their biggest games of the season. They ended it with a ring on their hands after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, who were chasing a third consecutive title.

After the Eagles’ dominant Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs 40-22, Jalen Hurts took a moment to reflect on his journey and the team’s top performance. He attributed their success to divine intervention, stating, “God is good, greater than all of us.” Hurts emphasized the importance of learning from every experience, both positive and negative, to pursue personal greatness.

Hurts also acknowledged the contributions of the Eagles‘ defense, mentioning, “No. 1 defense wins championships. We saw how they played today, the difference they made.” Still processing the magnitude of their achievement, Hurts expressed his eagerness to celebrate with his loved ones, sharing, “Can’t wait to enjoy this with my family.”

The quarterback highlighted the defense for their near-perfect performance during the game. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times, resulting in a loss of 31 yards, which significantly benefited the Eagles. Thanks to these efforts, Hurts was able to recover the ball and continue with the strategy to drain the clock and score points on long drives.

Jalen Hurts was a Scoring Machine

During the game, the Eagles were fortunate that Hurts was on point. He threw for slightly fewer yards (221) than Mahomes (257), but his completion rate of 17/22 was enough to help the team secure victory. It was a long journey from the Wild Card round, with only a few teams winning a Super Bowl in such a manner.

Sirianni and Kellen Moore Need to Stay

It should be noted that it was reported Kellen Moore had an almost finalized negotiation with another NFL team to take the head coach position, presenting another challenge the Eagles must confront.

