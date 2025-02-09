Kellen Moore has had an outstanding season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator, leading the team to Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs in what will be the biggest game of his career so far. However, a report indicates that Moore has already made up his mind about his future.

According to Jordan Schultz’s sources, Moore is reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a team currently searching for a leader to rebuild the franchise. The report suggests that the Eagles may have to start looking for a new offensive coordinator soon.

Moore’s impact on the Eagles has been significant, guiding their offense to rank seventh in the league with an average of 27.2 points per game. His system has been even more effective in the playoffs, where the team has averaged 35 points per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eagles found success without Moore in 2023, finishing with an 11-6 record and making the NFL playoffs for the third straight year since 2021, though they were eliminated in the Wild Card round. Whether Moore stays or leaves, the Eagles remain positioned to compete.

Advertisement

Moore could leave to test his system as a head coach

If Moore decides to join the Saints, it likely won’t just be about money. His offensive strategies have proven effective, not only in Philadelphia but also with the Rams in 2023, when he helped lead them to the playoffs before falling in the Wild Card round.

Advertisement

see also Top 15 NFL quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl rings: The greatest legends

The Saints need an experienced leader

The Saints are in a difficult spot, having missed the playoffs for four straight seasons since their last appearance in 2020. Their struggles have been evident, with the team suffering 10 or more losses in a season for just the third time in the past 24 years—finishing 5-12 in 2024, 7-10 in 2022, and 3-13 in 2005.