Ja’Marr Chase tried to appeal the one-game suspension the NFL gave him for spitting in Jalen Ramsey’s face during the Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Chase was not successful, and insider Adam Schefter provided more details about what happened. “Hearing officer Jordy Nelson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has upheld the one-game suspension of Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase.”

At first, Chase denied spitting on Ramsey, but when a video clearly showed his action, he refused to speak to the media. Now, he will have to accept the punishment and the money he will lose as a consequence.

How much money will Ja’Marr Chase lose after his suspension?

Ja’Marr Chase will lose $507,156 after the one-game suspension imposed by the NFL. Of that amount, $448,333 represents his weekly salary, and he will also lose a per-game bonus of $58,823.

Why did Ja’Marr Chase get suspended?

Ja’Marr Chase got suspended for spitting in Jalen Ramsey’s face. During several moments of the game, the wide receiver and the safety got into various arguments, and the most intense one ended with Chase spitting and Ramsey responding by throwing a punch. Interestingly, Jalen was ejected, and Ja’Marr was not.

Now, Chase is officially out for the Week 12 game between the Bengals and the New England Patriots. Cincinnati’s 2025 season has been terrible, with a 3-7 record, far from the playoffs, and with Joe Burrow injured.