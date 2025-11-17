Trending topics:
NFL

NFL makes final decision on Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase for spitting Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey

Ja’Marr Chase committed an act that no one likes to see during an NFL game, spitting on Jalen Ramsey during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup. The league is expected to hand down the severe, exemplary punishment it typically issues in such situations.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Ja'Marr Chase warms up before the game vs the Packers on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay.
© Getty ImagesJa'Marr Chase warms up before the game vs the Packers on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay.

Ja’Marr Chase insisted, “I didn’t spit on nobody,” following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite video evidence clearly showing him spitting on Jalen Ramsey. The Cincinnati Bengals star will now receive a harsh penalty from the NFL, sidelining him for this Sunday’s upcoming game.

Advertisement

“The NFL is suspending Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase one game for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was caught on video spitting on Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey. Barring a successful appeal, Chase is now set to miss Sunday’s game vs. the Patriots, reported Tom Pelissero on X.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey breaks silence on Ja’Marr Chase fight that saw him punch the Bengals receiver and get ejected
NFL

Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey breaks silence on Ja’Marr Chase fight that saw him punch the Bengals receiver and get ejected

Joe Flacco and Ja'Marr Chase send warning to entire AFC North
NFL

Joe Flacco and Ja'Marr Chase send warning to entire AFC North

Ja’Marr Chase sets historic record with Bengals thanks to Joe Flacco
NFL

Ja’Marr Chase sets historic record with Bengals thanks to Joe Flacco

Have the Netherlands qualified for 2026 World Cup after win vs Lithuania?
Soccer

Have the Netherlands qualified for 2026 World Cup after win vs Lithuania?

Better Collective Logo