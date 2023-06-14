Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking for revenge. After last season’s AFC Championship Game, which they lost 23-20 at Kansas City, the pursuit to stop Patrick Mahomes has started.

During the last two years, Bengals and Chiefs have been the best teams in the conference and many experts predict a third rematch in the playoffs. Even Joe Burrow just admitted Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL.

However, at least for Ja’Marr Chase, there’s no change at all about his favorite player in the NFL. Check out the details of an incredible episode in which he clearly mocked Mahomes.

Ja’Marr Chase sends shocking message to Patrick Mahomes

So, Ja’Marr Chase was asked once again if, following Burrow’s statement, he agreed that Patrick Mahomes is the current best quarterback in the NFL. “Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. MVP.”

Then, the reporters said Chase once again that Joe Burrow mentioned Mahomes as the best in the league. This was his shocking answer. “Who said Pat? Pat who?”

After that phrase, Ja’Marr Chase nodded and the reporters around him started to laugh. If this episode produces an answer from Mahomes or his teammates, it is yet to be seen. One thing is for sure. Chiefs and Bengals have the best rivalry nowadays in the NFL.