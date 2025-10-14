Jared Goff’s Lions teammate offers blunt take on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: ‘Ain’t hard at all’

If there’s a quarterback who has generated significant buzz while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, it is Patrick Mahomes. The 3x Super Bowl champion confronted the Detroit Lions, led by Jared Goff, in a game that concluded with a 30-17 victory for the Chiefs. They appeared to maintain their pre-season form throughout the match.

Despite an outstanding performance by Mahomes—who completed 3 touchdown passes, threw for 257 yards, and finished 22 of 30 passes—one of Goff‘s teammates offered a candid reaction after facing the Chiefs’ QB, shrugging off Mahomes as a daunting on-field adversary.

“That stuff ain’t hard at all. Don’t even say it’s difficult. Stuff ain’t hard,” defensive back Kirby Joseph remarked to the media following the Lions‘ 13-point defeat during Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regardless of the reasons behind his statement, Mahomes’ numbers consistently demonstrate that he is among the top quarterbacks in the league today. However, expectations persist among fans regarding his ability to sustain this elite level of play, as witnessed last season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Mahomes’ thoughts after the game

Reflecting on various aspects of the game, Mahomes offered his thoughts on their performance against the Lions. While there wasn’t a dominant on-field advantage, the score reflected a decisive 13-point lead.

Advertisement

see also NFL punishes Lions’ Brian Branch with harsh sanction for altercation after Chiefs loss

“They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game between the whistles,” Mahomes told the media, underscoring his focus and the Chiefs’ strategic mindset as they approach this regular season.

Advertisement

Discussions about Mahomes and his performance this season have contributed to an evolving narrative in the NFL regarding the Chiefs’ aspirations to bounce back and clinch another Super Bowl berth. Nonetheless, the season is long, and anything can unfold along the way.

SurveyCan Mahomes and the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl spot this season? Can Mahomes and the Chiefs secure a Super Bowl spot this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement