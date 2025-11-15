Trending topics:
NFL

Lions’ assistant coach wanted star to go from Jared Goff’s key weapon to also be his protection… and he nailed it

The Detroit Lions are a relentless offense. To continue on that route, Jared Goff needs protection. Therefore, a teammate of his went from a key weapon to also a key protector of the quarterback.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesJared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions

One of the main reasons that the Detroit Lions play so well is because there are no divas. All players know they must do their part in favor of the team, not for them. For instance, one of the best players on the team was asked to improve his blocking for Jared Goff, and instead of being offended by it, he has improved massively.

Advertisement

Lions’ running back coach, Tashard Choice, knows Jahmyr Gibbs is a massive star. Still, he asked Gibbs to improve on his passing blocking. After all, in Week 9 Goff was sacked five times. In Week 10, none.

Choice spoke on the matter. “Our first thing is protect the football, then protect the quarterback. Pass protection is 80 percent just want to... It’s a three-second fight most of the time. For him, the biggest thing that happened to him was when we came out of the Minnesota game because I was on his a–. Tough, had to be. I was on him. And he responded the right way, and that’s what you want from players.”

Advertisement

Week 10 was really Gibbs’ bounceback game

In Week 9, not only was Goff sacked, but Gibbs also had a season-low 28 yards. Week 10 was another story. Not only did he block way better, he exploded for 172 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

Gibbs now has 920 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns in the season. Gibbs is among the elite running backs in the NFL and he clearly provides explosiveness and agility to an otherwise physical backfield.

Lions get hit with bad news after Jared Goff’s key weapon won’t play vs Eagles in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season

see also

Lions get hit with bad news after Jared Goff’s key weapon won’t play vs Eagles in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season

Choice and Gibbs go way back

These two guys have known each other for a while now. Choice was Gibbs RB coach at Georgia Tech back in 2021. Hence, Choice knows what gets Gibbs going and how to bring the best out of him.

Advertisement

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it, right? Hence, having Choice as Gibbs coach here in Detroit is almost a guaranteed success. As Gibbs keeps improving and evolving, this coach-player duo keeps growing as one of the best in the NFL.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Dan Campbell issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL about one of Jared Goff’s key weapons
NFL

Dan Campbell issues strong warning to the rest of the NFL about one of Jared Goff’s key weapons

Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs
NFL

Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs

Lions are set to give Jared Goff a new and unexpected target for the 2025 NFL season
NFL

Lions are set to give Jared Goff a new and unexpected target for the 2025 NFL season

Tim Bradley delivers blunt verdict on controversial Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul bout
Boxing

Tim Bradley delivers blunt verdict on controversial Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul bout

Better Collective Logo