Lions set to receive massive boost for Jared Goff as key player announces his return from retirement

Jared Goff has received major news ahead of the final stretch of the 2025 NFL regular season. A key player has announced his return to football, and the Detroit Lions could definitely use his help to strengthen the quarterback’s protection.

The 2025 campaign has been challenging for Detroit. The NFC North club lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators, and Goff’s unit hasn’t been able to shine the way it did in previous years.

The veteran quarterback has faced heavy pressure from opposing defenses all season. However, there finally seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as a crucial player is preparing to return and reinforce the offensive line.

Report: Frank Ragnow set to return to Lions after coming out of retirement

This season, the Lions’ offensive line has struggled considerably. They’ve failed to consistently protect Goff, who is now only 12 sacks away from matching his single-season record — a worrying sign for Dan Campbell and the coaching staff.

Given that Goff is not a particularly mobile quarterback, improving his protection is essential if Detroit hopes to salvage the year. Fortunately for them, help is officially on the way. Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Lions for the remainder of the season, potentially giving the team a significant boost as they push for the playoffs.

On Wednesday, Detroit posted a photo of Ragnow running out of the tunnel at Ford Field. Shortly afterward, NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that the veteran center is indeed returning to the team.

His comeback arrives at the perfect moment. The Lions have struggled with pressure up the middle, and Ragnow’s presence could immediately improve Goff’s comfort and decision-making behind the line.

As of now, it is still unclear when the center will officially take the field. However, his return has the potential to shift the narrative of what has been a disappointing season for Detroit so far.

