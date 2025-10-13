Dan Campbell was among the witnesses of the postgame fight between the Lions and Chiefs after the Thanksgiving Sunday Night Football matchup — an incident that grabbed everyone’s attention. He made it clear that while he respects Brian Branch, actions like the one against JuJu Smith-Schuster don’t align with the team’s mentality.

After the game, Campbell didn’t hold back, delivering a firm message about the altercation: “I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not gonna be accepted here,” he said, starting his press conference following what was only the team’s second loss of the season.

Campbell emphasized that such behavior doesn’t represent what the Lions stand for under his leadership. He apologized to Andy Reid and Smith-Schuster, doubling down on his stance during his postgame remarks: “That’s not okay. That’s not what we do here. It’s not gonna be okay.”

Developing story…