Dan Campbell issues strong warning after Brian Branch’s fight with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Dan Campbell couldn’t stay silent after the fight. He spoke out, and his words were anything but soft. Delivering a clear, strong message about Brian Branch’s actions against JuJu Smith-Schuster, one that also included respect toward Andy Reid and the Chiefs organization.

By Richard Tovar

Dan Campbell looks on during warmups before the game vs the Chiefs on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City.
© Getty ImagesDan Campbell looks on during warmups before the game vs the Chiefs on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City.

Dan Campbell was among the witnesses of the postgame fight between the Lions and Chiefs after the Thanksgiving Sunday Night Football matchup — an incident that grabbed everyone’s attention. He made it clear that while he respects Brian Branch, actions like the one against JuJu Smith-Schuster don’t align with the team’s mentality.

After the game, Campbell didn’t hold back, delivering a firm message about the altercation: “I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not gonna be accepted here,” he said, starting his press conference following what was only the team’s second loss of the season.

Campbell emphasized that such behavior doesn’t represent what the Lions stand for under his leadership. He apologized to Andy Reid and Smith-Schuster, doubling down on his stance during his postgame remarks: “That’s not okay. That’s not what we do here. It’s not gonna be okay.”

