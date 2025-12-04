Mike Tomlin confesses strong feelings for another NFL team amid uncertain Steelers future

With the 6-6 Pittsburgh Steelers gearing up for a grueling ending to the 2025 NFL season, many fans were caught by surprise by Mike Tomlin’s recent comment. Instead of speaking of his future with the organization or what’s ahead for the team, the Super Bowl-winning mastermind delivered a sincere admission on another team in the league.

For as long as most fans can remember, Tomlin has been at the helm of the Steelers. Along with the conquest of Super Bowl XLIII and Pittsburgh’s perennial winning seasons, Tomlin has become intertwined with the team’s culture. Tomlin embodies Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh embodies Tomlin.

However, with the organization seemingly stuck in no man’s land for quite some time now, many fans are calling for a head-coaching change. Tomlin’s future is the talk of the town in the NFL. Even DK Metcalf dropped a bold statement on Tomlin’s job amid the growing buzz.

Yet it seems everybody except Tomlin is taking the topic seriously. Instead, the head coach has now turned heads—and raised a few alarms—as he voiced an unexpected admission about the Minnesota Vikings.

Mike Tomlin faces crucial hours in Pittsburgh

“I loved my time in Minnesota. I wasn’t there long enough,” Mike Tomlin admitted in conversation with former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, as reported by KDKA’s Cassidy Wood on X.

Does Tomlin’s comment mean he is Minnesota-bound?

Over the years, Tomlin has become one of the most vocal coaches in the NFL. The 53-year-old head coach is never one to mince his words nor hide his true thoughts. However, it’s hard to imagine he’d suggest leaving the Steelers after more than 15 years together in such an odd manner.

Tomlin’s future is still up in the air. He is under contract through the 2027 NFL season, but fans across the nation know just how volatile the league is. Even the biggest contracts can be shredded to pieces. Tomlin’s three-year extension in Pittsburgh—signed in 2024—is no different.

As things stand, fans at Acrisure Stadium may chant for Tomlin to be fired—they may wave their Terrible Towels in angered fashion—but they can’t make decisions for the Steelers. As long as the math states that Pittsburgh is in contention to make the NFL Playoffs, Tomlin won’t be laid off. Given the way the season has gone and how tight the race for the AFC North is, it seems the Steelers will be right in the mix until the season finale in Week 18.

When did Tomlin coach the Vikings?

Though it may often seem that way, Tomlin wasn’t born the Steelers’ head coach. He had to climb his way through the ranks to get there. Ahead of the 2006 NFL season, Tomlin joined the Minnesota Vikings, becoming the defensive coordinator for head coach Brad Childress.

In 2006, Tomlin led the eighth-best overall defense (first in run defense, 32nd in pass defense), which impressed the brass in the City of Bridges. After one year as defensive coordinator in Minnesota, Tomlin interviewed for and landed the Steelers’ head coaching job in 2007: and the rest is history.

