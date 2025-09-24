The hopes of the Washington Commanders rely heavily on Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin. Now, their injury updates have delivered mixed feelings to the NFC East team ahead of Week 4.

In Week 2, Jayden Daniels suffered a knee injury in the final moments of the game against the Packers. The quarterback was sidelined in Week 3, with Marcus Mariota taking over the offense.

During Daniels’ absence, the Commanders secured a victory against the Raiders. However, Terry McLaurin also suffered an injury, putting his availability for Week 4 in doubt.

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin injury update for Week 4

The Commanders have a very solid offense, yet injuries have taken a toll this season. Their first major setback was Austin Ekeler, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

Now, there is concern about both Daniels and McLaurin. The quarterback is dealing with a knee issue, while the wide receiver is facing a quad injury.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed some good and bad news about the players’ situations. While Jayden Daniels is expected to return to practice on a limited basis, Terry McLaurin missed practice due to his injury.

While Daniels is a star quarterback, the offense looked solid against the Raiders with Mariota and should perform well against Atlanta. However, losing McLaurin could be crucial to the team’s chances of securing a victory against the Falcons.

McLaurin is scheduled to visit a quad specialist to determine if he can play in Week 4. If he is unable to suit up, Deebo Samuel Sr. is expected to step in as WR1 for the key matchup against the Falcons.

