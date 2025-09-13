Austin Ekeler out for the season: Commanders’ RB depth chart gets new starter

The Washington Commanders will unfortunately face the rest of the NFL season without their starting running back, Austin Ekeler. After rupturing his Achilles, he will be out for the year. This will make the team look for options within the roster to get the snaps out of the backfield. Here’s how the depth chart will look now.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is “expected to be the starting running back” of the team moving forward. ‘Bill‘, as he’s known, will become the first running back on the depth chart.

This will leave Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the alternatives. This is the second big change on the RB room for the Commanders this season. The first was when they traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers, who was at the time the starter on the team. Now, due to Ekeler‘s injury, the rookie has gone from third to first on the pecking order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Croskey-Merritt has surprised everyone

From OTAs to preseason, Croskey-Merritt has taken leaps in prominence within the Commanders’ building. In Week 1, he led the team with 10 carries for 82 yards and one touchdown vs. the Giants.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt #32 of the Washington Commanders rushes for a touchdown

Advertisement

Week 2 saw the Commanders get three different players with 17 rushing yards, but Croskey-Merritt did it in only four carries, making him the most effective runner in average yards per carry. Also, the game script forced the Commanders to throw the ball way too much as they were rallying from behind since early in the game.

Advertisement

see also Jayden Daniels' net worth: How much money does the Washington Commanders QB have?

The Commanders schedule could favor Croskey-Merritt

Out of the next five games, the Commanders should be favored or have favorable matchups against four of them. Next week they host the Raiders, and that should be a game where the running game is key for Washington. After that, the burgundy and gold face the Falcons which points to a high-scoring game.

Advertisement

The one matchup that could see Croskey-Merritt fade is against the Chargers in Week 5. The Chargers’ defense is one of the best in the NFL and that could spell trouble for JCM’s production. Then, the Commanders play the Bears at home and away at Dallas in games where once again, the running game should thrive.