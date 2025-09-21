Josh Johnson’s profile: Age, height, career and all about the Washington Commanders QB

Josh Johnson‘s career has been an up and down ride. A decade-plus-long veteran, he now finds himself as part of the Washington Commanders roster. However, there is plenty to uncover about this man’s life, career and NFL numbers.

Johnson has played nine seasons in the NFL. However, his debut year was back in 2009. Meaning, Johnson has been an on-and-off presence in the NFL for decade and a half.

Having played for seven teams, Johnson has been around the block a lot. Now, the journeyman could face a new challenge as a quarterback of one of the most prominent teams in the NFC.

How old is Josh Johnson?

Born on May 15, 1986, Johnson is 39 years old. Playing out of Oakland California, Johnson made his way to the NFL after playing for San Diego at the collegiate level and then getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round.

Josh Johnson #14 of the Washington Commanders

Johnson has played for Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Washington, Baltimore, New York (Jets), and San Francisco. He also had stints in the Alliance of American Football and the XFL.

What is Josh Johnson’s weight?

Johnson is 219 lbs, making him a sizeable quarterback. While he is not impossible to bring down, he does have the poise and stability to withstand in the pocket while getting pressured.

How tall is Josh Johnson?

The NFL veteran Josh Johnson stands at 6-foot-3, which is approximately 1,90m tall. This is a very standard height for an NFL quarterback. Usually, teams look for tall QBs so they can see over the towering presences in the line of scrimmage.

What are Josh Johnson’s NFL stats?

From 2009 to 2025 with some hiatuses in between, Josh Johnson has played 49 games in the NFL, but started only nine. As a starter, he has a 1-8 record. His last winning start was back in 2018 playing with the team he is now, Washington.

His career completion percentage is 58.1% and has thrown for 2297 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Johnson’s passer rating is 70.7. Those are, effectively, backup numbers in the NFL.