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Jeremiyah Love admits he’d love to stay at Notre Dame, but NFL future awaits with NY Giants in contention

With the New York Giants knocking on his door, Jeremiyah Love raised eyebrows as he revealed he'd stay in college with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish if it wasn't for one issue.

By Federico O'donnell

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Jeremiyah Love is widely considered the best running back in the 2026 draft class
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJeremiyah Love is widely considered the best running back in the 2026 draft class

The New York Giants—and virtually every other organization in the NFL—are circling around Jeremiyah Love, projected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft. However, the product out of Notre Dame has now admitted he’d like to stay in South Bend. There is only one detail that has kept him from returning to college for another season.

“I low key wish I could come back [to Notre Dame] but I have to take care of my family,” Love admitted about his future, as reported by South Bend Tribune’s Mike Berardino.

Such a confession from Love should put the rest of the league on notice. As for the Giants, they recently received a tough update on Love ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and this statement could signal the star running back isn’t too thrilled about the teams that may draft him.

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When is Love projected to go in 2026 NFL Draft?

Most mock drafts project Love to be gone in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft. That means most candidates to select him are bottom-feeder teams. The league has a way of flipping on its head, with bad teams becoming good the very next year, but still, that may not be enough for Love to be excited about his future.

Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

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Perhaps it’s all business. Love will leave it all on the field for his professional team, but if he were given a choice, he’d much rather stay in the state of Indiana, where he became one of the best players in Fighting Irish history.

Could NY Giants’ meetings hint at positions they’ll look to address in 2026 NFL Draft?

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Is Love a good fit for NY Giants?

The Giants drafted their franchise running back last year when selecting Arizona State prospect Cam Skattebo. However, concerns around his health—Skattebo suffered a season-ending right ankle dislocation, fractured fibula, and ruptured deltoid ligament midway through the 2025 NFL season—place New York back in the market for a tailback to carry the load and make life easier on Jaxson Dart.

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Love would do just that—and much more. Even if Skattebo is healthy to start the season, Love and he could make for the best one-two punch in the league. While incredibly skilled, Skattebo excels largely thanks to his aggressiveness.

There is no matchup he will shy away from, and he could run through a brick wall if he truly puts his mind to it. Meanwhile, Love is as slick and elusive as a running back can get. As fast as he is, he is also strong and very tough to take down.

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Can the Giants draft Love?

Owning the fifth overall pick, the Giants have a very real shot at landing Love. That will lie largely on what route the Tennessee Titans (4th overall) decide to go down. Helping out Cam Ward is a must for them, and they will likely address that right out of the gate. However, whether the Titans will draft a wide receiver, offensive lineman, or Love with their first-round pick is up in the air.

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Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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