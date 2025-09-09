Jerry Jones breaks silence on Micah Parsons’ Packers debut after Cowboys trade

Jerry Jones has been at the center of controversy for not renewing Micah Parsons’ contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which led him to join the Green Bay Packers starting in the 2025 NFL season. The owner of America’s Team has described with precision how he feels about seeing the star linebacker in another uniform.

Parsons went through a long path of dissatisfaction before leaving the Cowboys. The elite defender had been clear in stating his demands, but in Dallas there was no intention of extending the agreement that tied him to the franchise, and so their paths eventually diverged.

Along those lines, a recurring comparison throughout this season has been to ask how Dallas is doing without Parsons and how Parsons is doing without Dallas. Jones dared to answer it from his own perspective, even sending a direct comment to the former Cowboys player.

Jones’ words about Parsons

“Not one thing unexpected for me. From what I saw of him I thought he was able to get in there and play without having any influence from his back. I say that with a straight face. I wish him well,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Micah Parsons with Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones responded on other questionable points

Another issue being raised around the league is the authority franchises have to negotiate contracts directly with players. Jones responded about that often-debated practice: “There’s no violation, period. I have full authority and the player has full authority to negotiate a contract directly. There’s no violation,” he clarified.

As for the Cowboys’ performance, after falling last Thursday in the league opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones said he does not expect any changes to the team’s lineup, particularly regarding the possible inclusion of defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was inactive last week.