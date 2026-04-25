Jones strengthens the defense, a weak spot for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense was elite in the NFL last season. However, Jerry Jones knew that to improve going forward, it was crucial to strengthen the defense—something the owner of America’s Team believes he has done significantly.

“We have been able to, as of right now, rebuild this defense,” Jones said to the press via nbcsports.com. “We’ve changed this defense. . . . This is a product of three, four, five years or maybe more of not getting where we’re trying to go and being a contender.

“It’s going to be different, it’s going to be fresh, we’ve got a lot of great energy here, we’ve got guys coming in like we introduced today. . . . When I lay my head down tonight I’m going to say, We’re doing something about the defense on this team.”

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Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys’ head coach, echoed Jones’ comments: “We felt like this was going to be a continuation of getting the defense where we want it to be.”

Caleb Downs celebrates after being selected eleventh overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

New faces in Dallas

To bolster their defensive unit, the Dallas Cowboys have made several aggressive moves by acquiring a blend of elite young talent and veteran experience. They secured high-impact playmakers in Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Jaishawn Barham through the draft and free agency to strengthen the secondary and pass rush.

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Additionally, the front office added much-needed depth to the middle of the field by trading with the 49ers for linebacker Dee Winters, signaling a clear commitment to building a more physical and versatile defense for the upcoming season.

Malachi Lawrence.

Jones needed to improve the Cowboys’ defense

The 2025-26 season was a historic struggle for the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense, which finished at the bottom of the league in several key categories. The unit surrendered a league-high 30.1 points per game, ranking 32nd in scoring defense, and struggled significantly to get off the field with a 32nd-ranked opponent third-down conversion rate of 47.3%.

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Allowing 377 yards per game and failing to generate consistent pressure, the defense’s inability to stop the run or the pass was the primary factor in the team’s disappointing 7-9-1 record.

A tough schedule ahead for Dallas

In the midst of roster construction and awaiting the confirmation of the 2026–27 schedule, these will be the opponents the Cowboys must face if they are to establish themselves as contenders in the NFC East.

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