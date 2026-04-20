Jerry Jones, Cowboys make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history: who follows him on the list?

Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys finally recognized Brandon Aubrey. The kicker secured an annual amount of $7 million over four years, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

In doing so, he pushed Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans into second place with $6.5 million. The podium is completed by Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs with $6.4 million.

In this way, this is how the list of the highest-paid kickers in the league ultimately looks, with Aubrey becoming the first kicker to earn $7 million per year and receive $20 million guaranteed.

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Player Team AVV Brandon Aubrey Dallas Cowboys $7.0M Ka’imi Fairbairn Houston Texans $6.5M Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs $6.4M Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles $6.0M

The stats behind Dallas’ decision

During the 2025 NFL season, Brandon Aubrey solidified his status as the league’s premier long-range weapon, connecting on 36 of 42 field goal attempts for an 85.7% conversion rate. His campaign was highlighted by a massive 64-yard field goal—the third kick of 60+ yards in his career—and a league-leading 11 successful field goals from 50+ yards.

Additionally, Aubrey was nearly perfect on point-after attempts, hitting 47 of 48 (97.9%), while earning the highest PFF field-goal grade (94.0) among all qualified kickers.

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Brandon Aubrey #17 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones now turns his attention to the Draft

Heading into the NFL Draft this Thursday, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are expected to be aggressive in rebuilding a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in 2025. Armed with two premier selections—their own pick 12 and pick 20 (acquired from Green Bay)—Dallas is in a prime position to address a unit that allowed a staggering 30.1 points per game last season.

The consensus strategy suggests Jones will use the 12th overall pick on a defensive centerpiece, likely targeting an elite secondary talent or a high-impact pass rusher to stabilize a unit that struggled to generate pressure. With the 20th pick, the Cowboys could look to bolster the interior of their defensive line or draft an rangy linebacker, providing the necessary support to ensure that a high-octane offense led by Dak Prescott isn’t forced into a shootout every Sunday.