Jerry Jones was blunt in stating that the referees affected the Dallas Cowboys during their loss to the Detroit Lions. Undoubtedly, the key play came in the fourth quarter when they were in the red zone and an offensive pass interference was called on Jake Ferguson, even though the replay showed it should have actually been called in favor of Dak Prescott’s team.

“There was no penalty adverse to the Cowboys. Just not one. Period. In a way, we live with those calls. We all do. I’m a big believer in that. I like the idea of putting it in the officials’ hands. They are not biased and they do make mistakes, but the mistakes oughta come your way some and some others some.”

The loss in Detroit may have derailed all Super Bowl hopes for the Cowboys. Now, they need to win the four games they have left and get help from teams like the Lions, Packers, and 49ers.

Did the referees cost the Cowboys a loss in Detroit?

Jerry Jones said that the referees were a key factor in the loss to Detroit. Additionally, in a subtle shot at the officiating, the owner said this is something that has happened for several weeks against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I understand the mistakes that officiating makes. Where I always look for improvement is the determination back, whether it’s the offseason or back in New York, about how we’re going to emphasize certain calls because they vitally make a difference in the outcome of key games. We did not have a penalty on that call and these things have been going on against us a little bit. Not biased. I want to be sure and emphasize that. Maybe you want New York to have more input into what they’re seeing on television.”

The Cowboys needed to win out to have a strong chance to make the playoffs. Now, if the wild card race is no longer an option, their other path is the NFC East title. For that to happen, the Eagles must lose at least three games.

