Jerry Jones has heard how in recent days George Pickens has been criticized for his supposed lack of effort in the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Lions. However, the team owner is not willing to cross that line, although he also admitted that he doesn’t know what happened with his star wide receiver in Detroit.

“He didn’t have the game that he’s been having, but, effort, I would be very careful with him going there. This guy is explosive with his temperament and I say that in a positive way. So, I don’t think so much it was effort, but I don’t necessarily have a good explanation as to why he didn’t show up more, especially, again, as they were limited in their secondary.”

Pickens arrived to the Cowboys after a shocking trade made by Jones with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, following that move, George has shown why he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL. All of this comes just as he is about to request a new contract in Dallas or with any other team as a free agent.

How many years does George Pickens have on his contract?

George Pickens is in the final year of his contract, so if Jerry Jones doesn’t make an attractive offer, the wide receiver could test free agency. However, the Cowboys have one last option, which would be to franchise tag him.

Jerry Jones said he is not concerned after Pickens’ bad performance against the Detroit Lions, but he also made it very clear that, in CeeDee Lamb’s absence, the former Steelers player could have done more.

“I thought Dak got some balls out there that should have been caught. Flournoy had a really good night. I know we’re all positive about how he’s coming along. He made some really outstanding plays, but I would have thought it would have been Pickens Grand Central. I’m not disappointed other than the fact that it could have helped us win that ball game. No. I’m not at all concerned going forward about Pickens. I would agree with you that I thought we would have more with him than we did.”

What is George Pickens projected contract?

George Pickens’ projected contract could be a four-year deal asking for at least $30 million per year. However, thanks to his spectacular 2025 season, his agent David Mulugheta could push for him to be paid like the best player at his position, raising the benchmark to $35 million annually.

After what happened against the Lions, Jones reiterated that the trade for Pickens has far exceeded his expectations and that Detroit was just one bad night.

“He has exceeded our expectations. He’s having an outstanding year. I would have thought we could go to Pickens more than the opportunities we took with him. I’m not questioning one thing that I thought.”

