Jets shake the room with a shocking decision ahead of Week 6 game vs Broncos in London

The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with an 0-5 record. This is absolutely not the record you want to have. Hence, as they prepare to go to London to face the Denver Broncos, one unit had to change up things.

One of the reasons is the fact that this team is the first since 1933 with no forced turnovers in the first five games of a season. Since the stat has been tracked, the Jets are the only team to get this “accolade.”

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, defensive end Jermaine Johnson confirmed that the defense had a players-only meeting. “Everybody was on the same page,” Johnson said, per Cimini. “We have to be better. We can’t be the reason we lose. That can’t happen. We have too much talent.”

Not so long ago… the Jets had an elite defense

Year and a half ago, the Jets were one of the best defensive units in the NFL. After the team fired former head coach Robert Saleh, the defense has been in a downward spiral.

Sauce Gardner #1 and Jermaine Johnson #11 of the New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, star defensive tackle of the team, said, “We’re 0-5 and the defense has been the problem, the reason why we’re 0-5.” With talents like Williams, Johnson, and cornerback Sauce Gardner, there are no reasons nor excuses to have this bad form.

The Broncos are a tough test ahead

Denver is not precisely an easy team to stop. However, if the Jets can do it, or at least force turnovers, it could be a momentum shift for the defense. But yes, it’s going to be tough. Bo Nix and Sean Payton are a great quarterback-head coach duo.

Having said that, there are silver linings. Nix has thrown four interceptions already this season and even if the Broncos have a good offense, it’s not like they are all mighty and unstoppable. If the Jets want to win, they must force Nix into uncomfortable situations.