Jets RB Breece Hall makes heartfelt request to the team amid ongoing trade rumors

Following a tough 0-5 start, the New York Jets are reportedly trying to move several players. Breece Hall is among those rumored to be traded, and the running back has now addressed the speculation.

The 2025 NFL season has started on the wrong foot for the Jets. The team has shown flashes of potential, but positive results have not arrived, and the front office may take action in response to the poor start.

Due to their struggles, the Jets are reportedly exploring trades for some of their top players to acquire future draft capital. One of the big names on the rumored trade block is Breece Hall, and the running back has gotten real about the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breece Hall gets brutally honest on potentially being traded from the Jets

The Jets are not having the 2025 season they expected. The team currently sits at the bottom of the AFC East with a disappointing 0-5 record, and their playoff hopes already appear slim.

see also NFL punishes Jerry Jones with strong fine for controversial gesture during Cowboys vs Jets

Because of this losing streak, reports suggest that New York could start parting ways with its stars to rebuild for future seasons. According to multiple sources, one of those players being considered for trade is Breece Hall.

Advertisement

The running back is in the fourth and final year of his contract. It has been reported that the Jets could trade him to avoid negotiating an extension and instead gain value before he becomes a free agent or demands a new deal.

Advertisement

Hall’s season has been decent so far, with three games of over 80 rushing yards. While he has yet to score a touchdown, the running back believes his future remains in New York and wants to prove he deserves to stay with the Jets at least through the end of the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

“This is my fifth month dealing with this now,” Hall said. “At this point, it is what it is. I’m here. I want to be here. I love being a New York Jet and everything. At the end of the day, I don’t control what goes on, I only control what I do on the field and how I handle my business off the field. So for me it’s all about servicing my teammates and coaches the best way I can, and let God handle whatever else. Every day I come out, like I said, I’m servicing my teammates and coaches, glorifying God, and whatever happens happens after that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall may not want to leave, but the Jets have the final say

Although Breece Hall has expressed his desire to remain with the Jets, the final decision rests with the front office. This week, New York faces the Broncos, and another loss could push the organization to shift its focus toward next season.

see also Jets are the only team 0-5, but also hold unwanted feat no team has done since 1933 after loss to Cowboys

With the trade deadline looming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Jets may decide on Hall’s future earlier, depending on their record and playoff chances.