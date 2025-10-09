Bo Nix warns the Broncos about facing the 0-5 Jets

The New York Jets are the only winless team in the NFL right now. At 0-5, it would seem natural that other teams dismiss them and focus on other challenges, thinking it would be an easy win. For Denver Broncos‘ quarterback, Bo Nix, this can’t happen.

Following a huge win against the Philadelphia Eagles and now traveling to London, it’s the perfect set up for a trap game. Nix has a different opinion, stating it’s disrespectful to consider it a trap game.

“They’re an NFL team, and they’re going to have some really good players on their defense, and it’s not really a trap game,” Nix said to 104.3 The Fan. “I think any game you can walk in and slip up and lose, that’s just the league. If you’re not careful in a way, all of them could be because they’re that good of an opponent.”

The Jets are very bad in many facets of the game

No other team is 0-5 but the Jets. The reason is really simple, the Jets fail at many basic areas of football. They have bad awareness, situational football, their defense can’t tackle and the offense is very inconsistent. That’s not how you win football games.

The fact that the team has one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL and pretty much ignores him unless they are two possessions down is not good. Garrett Wilson should be having 13 targets a game but he’s only gotten 10 or more twice this season. The Jets also lead the NFL with 49 missed tackles.

Nix says it’s not a trap game, but maybe it is

The NFL is big on ‘spots’ and everybody knows it. There are bounce back spots, let-down spots, crash down spots, lookahead spots… For the Broncos, this is a crash down spot and being an international game, it’s even worse for them.

They became the first team to beat the Super Bowl champions Eagles this season in a huge comeback. Then, they travel to London to face a desperate team. All in all, it seems like disaster may be brewing, but it’s up to Bo Nix to guide his teammates and get another win.