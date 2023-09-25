Throughout his entire NFL career, Mac Jones has faced accusations of multiple dirty hits. Now, a star of the New York Jets has singled out the New England Patriots‘ quarterback for intentionally targeting his private parts.

The Patriots lived a drastic change in the quarterback position a few years ago. After Tom Brady decided to leave and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England had to hire a new player to fill in for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

First they tried with Cam Newton, but it was a complete failure. A year later, they decided to draft Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick, but the former Alabama player has not lived up to the expectations so far.

Jets’ star accuses Mac Jones for hitting his private parts intentionally

Mac Jones has completed only two NFL seasons, yet he’s already making adversaries. Over his professional career, he has built a reputation as dirty player, and it appears he’s persisting with these actions.

During Week 3 of the 2023 season, Mac Jones was involved in an altercation with Sauce Gardner. The Jets’ cornerback pushed the Patriots player at the end of a quarterback sneak, and now he has revealed why he did it.

“He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future,” Gardner said, per SNYtv. “He and I got tackled, [and] he reached his hand up to try to like, get me to help him up, and I just like, moved his hand out of the way. Then he got up, and he just came up to me and was like, ‘Good job.’ And while he said that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn’t react how I really wanted to. That was just the reaction that came after that. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. There’s a first time for everything, I guess.”

Jones defended himself and stated that Gardner’s accusations are false. The quarterback explained that it was simply a physical play but avoided speaking further on the matter.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bill Belichick told Mac Jones to stop playing dirty. The head coach of the Patriots doesn’t tolerate this type of behavior, and there were rumors that it was one of the reasons they considered moving on from him this past offseason.

What is Mac Jones’ real name?

Mac Jones’ real name is Michael McCorkle Jones.