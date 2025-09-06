Jim Harbaugh drops eye-opening declaration after Chargers’ Week 1 win over Chiefs

Jim Harbaugh praised the Los Angeles Chargers after their Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, calling it a defining moment. “It’s a big, big win,” Harbaugh said. “Our guys really prepared for it, they worked extremely hard, and just throughout the course of the game you could tell our guys weren’t going to be denied.”

The Chargers’ coach described the battle as two forces colliding, with his team ultimately proving stronger. “We were playing against a team, that’s how they play — they’re not going to be denied. Two opposing wills, two opposing forces, and we came out on top.” His words captured the intensity of a clash that set the tone for the season.

Harbaugh also reflected on the personal and historic significance of the night. “There’s nothing that makes you feel more like a man than when you compete against a team at the highest level and you prevail,” he said. Later he added, “It’s monumental. September 5 will go down in Charger lore, in my opinion. It was a big win.”

Harbaugh Warned Them in the Past

This Week 1 win against the Chiefs wasn’t a one-off. Harbaugh had already told Chargers fans that good things could happen with him as head coach, but it wouldn’t be overnight. Everything would be achieved using the old-fashioned method he knows well.

“There won’t be any magic formulas,” Harbaugh messaged fans in 2024. “The only ones that I know are just good, old-fashioned hard work.” So far, the improvement has been quite noticeable in what was his first season and now at the start of his second with the team.

When Do the Chargers Play the Chiefs Again?

The Chargers will play the Chiefs again on December 14, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be in Week 15, so at that point in the season, it could be an intense and exciting matchup if both teams are fighting for a playoff spot.

