It is highly likely that Jimmy G will play the rest of the 49ers games in the 2022 season, especially after winning a key game in Week 2. Check here how much money he will get.

It looked like the San Francisco 49ers were going into a crisis after Trey Lance was carted off the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The nightmare was about to begin but the good news is that the franchise had not traded Jimmy Garoppolo and he was available to play as backup. You can watch 49ers games in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The first week of the 2022 season was a disaster for the 49ers as they lost to the Chicago Bears 10-19 on the road. That game was the first test for Trey Lance but unfortunately he couldn't against the Bears.

The game against the Seahawks in Week 2 was slow for the 49ers, just 6 points in the first quarter, but things got worse with Lance's leg injury. But when Jimmy G entered the field the energy of the team changed, they won the first half 20-0, and the game ended 27-7.

Since Jimmy G was not traded, the San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement with him with a new 1-year contract valued at $7,000,000 ($6.5m guaranteed) with a maximum value of $15,450,000. The contract doubles its value due to multiple incentives that will be paid if Jimmy fulfills them during the season.

Incentives:

$500,000 total in per-game roster bonuses ($29,000 per game active)

$250,000 for each game he takes 25% or more of the offensive snaps

Another $100,000 for each of those games the team wins

$500,000 for one playoff game where he takes 50% or more of the offensive snaps

$500,000 for 50% or more of the offensive snaps in the conference championship game

$500,000 if he wins the National Conference championship

$1,000,000 if he takes 50% or more of the offensive snaps in the Super Bowl

Jimmy Garappolo could earn around $4,500,000 in incentives alone if Trey Lance doesn't play for the rest of the season. Garappolo came close to reaching the Super Bowl in 2021 but they were eliminated during the NFC title game by the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.