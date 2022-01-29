Garoppolo is an NFL veteran although very few know it, he is a valuable quarterback who knows how to win the toughest games during the season. Check here Jimmy's life details.

James Richard Garoppolo is a well-known quarterback in the NFL with plenty of playoff and Super Bowl experience. He is the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots as Tom Brady's backup.

In his time as a college football player Jimmy Garoppolo was not the most impressive but he left good numbers as a quarterback, especially in his last season with Eastern Illiniois: 5050 yards, 8.9 yards per attempt, 53 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Garoppolo is young and has accomplished a lot within the NFL, but he missed nearly 2 seasons due to injuries during his early years with the 49ers. With the New England Patriots he almost never played as a starter since he was just a backup and pitched in some games when Tom Brady was injured.

How old is Jimmy Garoppolo?

30 years is the age of Jimmy G, he was born on November 2, 1991 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Jimmy comes from a traditional Italian family, he has several brothers but only Jimmy is a professional athlete.

How tall is Jimmy Garoppolo?

6-2 (188 cm) is the official height of Jimmy Garoppolo, but despite his good size he was never a big passer, as Jimmy is a player who always looks for the support of his running back and throws short passes.

What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s weight?

Jimmy Garoppolo weighs 225lbs (102kg), he has always remained light for his height but Jimmy is not a running quarterback despite being under 105kg which is an ideal weight for a quarterback with fast legs.

What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth?

Jimmy Garoppolo's personal net worth is $27m, despite playing a few years as a backup for the New England Patriots he had a good contract that helped his net worth grow. With the 49ers his personal contract improved even more.