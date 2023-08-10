For many years, the San Francisco 49ers had nothing to worry about at the quarterback position with Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the team started to prepare a transition in 2021, selecting Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the draft.

Jimmy G kept the job at the beginning of the season, but it was a matter of time before the Niners started to give more playing time to Lance. In 2022, the former first-rounder was confirmed as QB1.

An ankle injury ruled Lance out, enabling Garoppolo to see the field again, but he also suffered a season-ending injury that let Brock Purdy prove his worth. The 31-year-old is now in Las Vegas, but he still remembers 2021 as a tough year.

Jimmy Garoppolo admits 49ers drafting Trey Lance was tough

“Yeah, the year before was real awkward,” Garoppolo told the San Francisco Chronicle. “That was tougher than this past year, honestly. You’re always gonna be dealt a hard hand at some point, and you’ve just got to make the best of it, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. That was a hard time.

“But I had some good people around me to lean on. The brothers in the locker room, those guys played a big role. I don’t think the fans always saw all that stuff, but those guys really picked me up when I was down sometimes. That’s why I love those guys in the locker room.”

Garoppolo ended up staying longer than expected in the Bay area. He was expected to be traded in 2022, but a shoulder surgery delayed any possible deal so he ultimately signed a restructured deal with the Niners.

However, Lance’s arrival sealed his fate. Kyle Shanahan admitted last year he didn’t see a scenario where Garoppolo came back in 2023, and he was right. Now, Jimmy G hopes to get back to his best with the Raiders.